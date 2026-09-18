Screaming buys: Large-cap companies trading closer to their 52-week lows

On the other hand, some mutual funds are becoming big bulls on the largecaps. They feel that firms like HDFC Bank and some non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are available at lower valuations, and even if these valuations fall, they are great buys. HDFC Bank is available at a price-to-book value of 1.85x and is trading very close to its 52-week low. These are the companies that will eventually get back on the growth path. Even if they don’t grow at a faster rate, the valuations are apt and most value fund managers are ready to wait. Afterall, they have been there and done that.