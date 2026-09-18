Screaming buys: Large-cap companies trading closer to their 52-week lows

He feels that earnings growth outside the Nifty 50 has been significantly stronger, while midcaps have been among the strongest contributors to incremental corporate profits.
More importantly, many beneficiaries of India’s manufacturing, capital expenditure, power, electronics, defence, and financialisation themes reside in the broader market. As these businesses scale, operating leverage can translate revenue growth into disproportionately higher profit growth.
“Ultimately, markets reward earnings compounding. We would rather pay a reasonable premium for 18-25 per cent sustainable earnings growth than buy apparent value growing at 8-10 per cent,” he said.
On the other hand, some mutual funds are becoming big bulls on the largecaps. They feel that firms like HDFC Bank and some non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are available at lower valuations, and even if these valuations fall, they are great buys. HDFC Bank is available at a price-to-book value of 1.85x and is trading very close to its 52-week low. These are the companies that will eventually get back on the growth path. Even if they don’t grow at a faster rate, the valuations are apt and most value fund managers are ready to wait. Afterall, they have been there and done that.