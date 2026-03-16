Seamec shares jump 7% on ₹410 crore vessel O&M order from ONGC

Shares of Seamec Ltd. rose over 7 per cent on Monday after the company secured a contract worth ₹410.74 crore from ONGC for the operation and maintenance of the MSV Samudra Sevak vessel.

Shares of the company rose to the highest level since February 17 this year and currently trade at 2.4 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 27 per cent this year, compared to a 11.4 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Seamec has a total market capitalisation of ₹3,540.56 crore.

The tenure of the contract is 738 days and will commence within 60 days from the date of the notification of award issued on March 13, 2026. The total contract value is about ₹410.74 crore, inclusive of GST, according to an exchange filing. The company said the order has been awarded by a domestic entity in the normal course of business. It also clarified that its promoter or promoter group has no interest in the entity that awarded the contract.

Last month, the company won an order worth $460,000 from Supreme Offshore Construction & Technical Services Limited. Under the order, its vessel, Semec Princess, is chartered to work in ONGC's oil fields on the west coast.

Seamec provides offshore support services and undertakes operations through diving support vessels (DSVs) owned and operated by the company. Its subsidiary companies also own and operate bulk carriers.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹99.62 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26, compared with a net loss of ₹3.32 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenue from operations rose 112.30 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹317.05 crore during the quarter.