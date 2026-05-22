Sebi allows employees to WFH, advises departments to defer conclaves

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for austerity, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has advised employees to work from home one day a week and asked departments to postpone conclaves and avoid unnecessary travel.

The market regulator said the measures were being introduced in light of the ongoing geopolitical situation and as part of efforts to conserve energy.

In an administrative advisory issued on May 21, Sebi allowed officers in Grades A to C to work from home once a week on a rotational basis for eight weeks starting May 25.

The market regulator confirmed to Business Standard that it had shared such an advisory with its employees.

“All officers in Grade ‘D’ and above, all employees posted in offices of Chairman/WTMs and all employees in Secretarial Cadre (i.e. Secretaries, Account Assistants and Junior Assistants) shall attend office regularly,” the advisory noted. Regional directors and vertical heads have been asked to prepare periodic rosters to ensure that at least 50 per cent of officers in Grades A to C are physically present in office at any given time. Departments have also been advised to defer conclaves, brainstorming programmes, and similar events for the next eight weeks, and not plan any new conclaves during this period. However, events where bookings have already been made and cancellation charges may apply can continue as scheduled.

As part of the energy conservation measures, employees have been encouraged to use public transport, carpooling, electric vehicles, and Sebi’s subsidised bus facility, while departments have been advised to conduct stakeholder meetings virtually wherever possible. “Employees are encouraged to make use of public transport, subsidised bus facility, carpooling, electric vehicles and avoid using private vehicles to the extent possible,” the advisory said. Sebi has also issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for employees working from home, which may be reviewed after the eight-week period. Under the SOP, department heads may define work expectations and timelines for employees working remotely.