The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday advised all registered intermediaries and market participants to stop publishing grey market premium (GMP) figures for upcoming initial public offerings (IPOs). The regulator called market players to discontinue GMP publication, display, circulation or dissemination across all modes and platforms, including websites, email, SMS, and social media. In an advisory, the regulator urged investors to refrain from engaging in any GMP-linked transactions and not treat GMP as an indicator of listing price or expected returns. “Investors are hereby cautioned that such pre-listing premium figures are unofficial, unverified, and unregulated at which shares are supposedly traded before they are formally listed on a recognised stock exchange,” said Sebi.

The regulator added that the transactions are executed outside the exchange framework, are not subject to regulatory oversight, and carry no settlement guarantee or investor protection, and follow no formal price-discovery process. The regulator said publishing these figures may harm investors and run contrary to the principles of transparency and accountability in the securities market. "In order to safeguard the interest of the investors and maintain transparency and integrity in the securities market, the publication, display, circulation or dissemination of such unregulated pre-listing premium often called as grey market premium through any mode or platform may be discontinued across the securities market," said Sebi in the advisory.

Sebi also warned that no regulatory recourse would be available in disputes relating to GMP transactions. Investors would not get protection under Sebi or stock exchange jurisdiction, nor could they use grievance redressal mechanisms run by exchanges or the online dispute resolution portal administered by exchanges and depositories. Several online platforms publish GMP based on market sentiment, pre-listing buyer or seller interest, subscription trends, company fundamentals or valuation. These can shift rapidly depending on changes in any of these factors and may not be a reflection of the listing price. In some of the recent IPOs, specifically the larger ones, the GMP did not align with the actual listing price.