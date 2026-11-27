The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday clarified that its consultation paper on strengthening governance of market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) does not propose any change to the maximum age limit of 65 years for their managing directors (MDs). MIIs include stock exchanges, depositories, and clearing corporations. The regulator said that the proposals floated on November 20 regarding MDs concern only their term and tenure within a single MII and across MIIs. Incumbent public interest directors, MDs, and executive directors would continue till the end of their ongoing terms.

Sebi has proposed that a single term for a managing director (MD) would not exceed five years, with a maximum of two terms and eight years in one MII.