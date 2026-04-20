Sebi clears MCX plan to set up coal exchange with ₹100 crore investment

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has given the nod to Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) to invest in a proposed coal exchange company. MCX plans to incorporate a new subsidiary, which is likely to be named MCX Coal Exchange.

“The foray into coal via the new entity will make MCX’s energy presence comprehensive. It is aimed at developing a regulated, transparent, technology-driven market platform for buying and selling coal that facilitates efficient and robust price discovery for coal in the country,” the exchange said in a statement.

MCX will initially hold a 100 per cent stake in the subsidiary, with the possibility of strategic partners in the future. MCX has made a capital commitment of up to Rs 100 crore to comply with the minimum net worth requirements as per draft Coal Exchange Rules.