Sebi confirms Rajesh Exports curbs, flags incomplete information in probe

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday confirmed its interim directions against Rajesh Exports and its chairman, Rajesh Mehta, citing unresolved concerns over the company’s financial disclosures, consolidation of overseas subsidiaries and alleged routing of funds through related parties.

The regulator also flagged several instances where information sought during its investigation remained outstanding or was submitted incompletely.

Under the confirmatory order dated October 14, Mehta will continue to be restrained from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in the company’s securities, directly or indirectly, until further orders.

“The material placed on record does not, at this stage, sufficiently eliminate the concerns that formed the basis of the interim order. The continuation of the directions is also proportionate to the nature of the concerns presently under investigation,” the order noted.

Among its findings, Sebi noted that the difference between Rajesh Exports’ consolidated revenue of ₹15.45 trillion and Valcambi SA’s standalone revenue of ₹3,027.38 crore over the five-year period from 2020-21 to 2024-25 was about 99 per cent. The regulator said the company failed to provide a satisfactory reconciliation of the figures, adding that differences in reporting periods could not explain the disparity. Sebi also questioned a document submitted by the company to support its claim that Mehta had acted as a conduit for commodity trades on its behalf. Titled “Agreement for nominee facilitation of MCX trading and banking transactions,” the document was signed on behalf of the company by Managing Director Prashant Mehta.