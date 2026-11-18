India's markets regulator continues to consider proposals to strengthen ​the margin trading facility, but has not taken a decision yet, Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Wednesday.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India is reviewing the framework governing the margin ‌trading facility, which allows investors ​to buy shares using ​funds borrowed from brokers, as it seeks to ​balance the growth of leveraged trading with risks to market stability.

Sebi had earlier proposed widening funding avenues and easing operational requirements for brokers under the MTF framework, but ​has since been considering additional safeguards, including possible limits ‌on fresh margin-funded positions in stocks where exposure crosses ​a threshold linked to free float.