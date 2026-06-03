Sebi cracks whip on Rajesh Exports promoter over alleged fund diversion

Sebi said REL misstated its standalone financial statements between FY22 and FY24 by recording non-genuine sales and purchase transactions worth ₹11,487 crore and ₹11,488 crore, respectively, in the name of Affluence.

Furthermore, the regulator alleged misrepresentation to the tune of ₹15.15 trillion, or 99.8 per cent, of revenues attributed to subsidiaries between FY21 and FY25.

The regulator's findings further indicated that REL withheld material financial information relating to entities that accounted for a majority of its consolidated revenue and assets. It also alleged that the company incorrectly classified ₹204 crore of interest income from mutual funds and fixed deposits as revenue from operations, and recorded foreign exchange fluctuations amounting to ₹867 crore as operating revenue and ₹716 crore as purchases.