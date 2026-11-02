Sebi cuts OFS cooling-off for privately listed illiquid InvITs to 8 weeks

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday reduced the cooling-off period for offer-for-sale (OFS) transactions by privately placed illiquid infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) to 8 weeks from 12 weeks earlier.

At present, the cooling-off period for transactions â€“ purchases or sales before and after an OFS â€“ is based on liquidity. It stands at two weeks for the most liquid shares, four weeks for liquid shares and 12 weeks for illiquid shares.

Privately listed InvITs face inherent liquidity constraints due to their high trading lot size, which limits participation largely to institutional investors, body corporates and high-net-worth individuals.

Consequently, trading volumes in such InvITs tend to remain thin and they may fall under the illiquid category because of these structural liquidity constraints.