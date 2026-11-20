The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is exploring the feasibility of developing a domestically governed artificial intelligence (AI) model for the securities market through a collaborative effort involving market participants, Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Friday.

A committee is examining the risks and opportunities associated with AI and whether such a model can be developed through Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), Pandey said at the CII DFS Financing Summit.

“We are exploring a domestically-governed AI model for the securities market to make AI-based regulatory tools secure, affordable and accessible, particularly for smaller regulated entities,” he said.

“We are in the initial stages of it,” Pandey said, adding that the committee was engaging with different market participants to assess whether the model could be jointly and collaboratively developed.

He said the exercise would also examine the need for appropriate guardrails to address risks associated with AI, including hallucinations, while enabling wider use of the technology. The proposed model forms part of Sebi's broader efforts to use technology for smarter regulation. The regulator has expanded the use of AI-based tools for monitoring advertisements by market intermediaries and analysing compliance reports. Sebi is also working with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to further simplify the onboarding process for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). Pandey said the regulator may issue a consultation paper proposing further simplification of the operating framework, including the removal of certain constraints that are not prevalent in other jurisdictions.

A joint working group of Sebi and RBI will also begin work on a common application form to streamline onboarding. The regulator is targeting a reduction in FPI onboarding time to as little as five business days, with certain investors from trusted jurisdictions already being onboarded within that timeframe. Sebi has already digitised several processes, accepted digitally signed powers of attorney and worked with the RBI to improve procedures, but sees further scope for simplification, Pandey said. Separately, KYC review cycles for applicable FPIs will be extended from December 1. Eligible non-resident Indians (NRIs), overseas citizens of India and foreign nationals will also be able to complete KYC and re-KYC without visiting India.