Sebi eases FPI compliance, extends KYC review period from December 1

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday rationalised the periodicity of know-your-customer (KYC) reviews for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) as part of measures to reduce repetitive compliance requirements.

According to the regulator, the revised framework increases the review intervals from one year to two years and from three years to eight years for specified categories of FPIs.

The revised framework will come into effect on December 1.

The regulator also announced the removal of the separate requirement for FPIs, other than those investing only in government securities, to intimate changes in previously submitted information or provide a no-change declaration at the time of continuation of registration.

Under the revised norms, the frequency of KYC reviews will depend on the jurisdiction, category and regulated status of the FPI. For FPIs in non-high-risk jurisdictions, the review period will be eight years for Category I investors. For Category II investors, regulated entities will be subject to review every eight years, while others will have to undergo it every two years. For Category I FPIs in high-risk jurisdictions, the review will be required every eight years for those registered under Regulation 5(a)(i) (government and government-related investors) and every two years for others. For Category II FPIs in high-risk jurisdictions, the review will be every two years.

The periodicity applicable to FPIs investing only in government securities (GS-FPIs) and SWAGAT-FI FPIs will remain unchanged. For SWAGAT-FI FPIs, the KYC review period will continue to be 10 years. For GS-FPIs, the review will continue to follow the periodicity applicable to their respective bank accounts, as prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India. Sebi has also modified the provisions on continuation of registration. FPIs wishing to continue their registration for the subsequent block of three years will have to pay the fees to their designated depository participant (DDP). For SWAGAT-FI FPIs, the block is 10 years. The fees must be paid at least 15 days before the existing validity expires to facilitate a smooth continuation process.