Sebi eases FPI compliance norms amid continued overseas equity outflows

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday said the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has relaxed certain PAN allotment-related requirements for FPIs after industry participants flagged operational difficulties under the newly notified Income-tax Rules, 2026.

The move to ease compliance and onboarding hurdles for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) comes amid sustained overseas outflows from Indian equities. So far this year, FPIs have pulled out over Rs 2.1 trillion from the domestic markets.

The clarifications allow FPIs greater flexibility in furnishing representative details, taxpayer identification numbers and contact information while applying for PAN through the Common Application Form (CAF). Sebi said the measures are aimed at ensuring continued ease of onboarding for foreign investors.