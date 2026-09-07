Sebi eases investor group disclosure for FPIs investing in govt bonds

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday exempted foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) investing exclusively in government securities from furnishing investor group details.

In a circular issued on Monday, the market regulator amended its Master Circular for FPIs, Designated Depository Participants (DDPs), and Eligible Foreign Investors, dated May 30, 2024.

The move extends a relaxation Sebi first carved out in September 2025 for FPIs investing only in government bonds under the fully accessible route (FAR).

The regulator said the latest amendment follows the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI's) June 5, 2026 circular, which withdrew the requirement for FPIs investing in government securities through the general route to comply with the prescribed concentration limit. With the concentration limit no longer applicable, Sebi said the requirement for identifying investor groups for such FPIs had become redundant and was accordingly scrapped.