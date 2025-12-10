Home / Markets / News / Sebi eases re-KYC norms for NRIs; relaxes geotagging mandate for compliance

Sebi eases re-KYC norms for NRIs; relaxes geotagging mandate for compliance

Sebi eases re-KYC rules for NRIs as markets fall ahead of the Fed decision, investors pile into Swiggy's share sale, and IPO frenzy continues with strong subscriptions

Sebi
Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)
BS ReporterAgencies
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 11:23 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Sebi has relaxed the geotagging requirement mandating physical presence in India for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) undergoing re-KYC. The move will enable digital due diligence from abroad. The move comes following stakeholder requests to simplify KYC access for NRIs. 
Markets continue downturn ahead of Fed’s rate decision 
Stock benchmarks extended losses on Wednesday on concern the US Federal Reserve may signal a more hawkish 2026 outlook ahead of the expected rate cut later in the day. 
The Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex eased 0.32 per cent each to 25,758 and 84,391.27 points, respectively. The indices have fallen about 1.6 per cent each over three sessions this week on persistent foreign selling amid Fed caution and uncertainty over a US trade deal. The Fed is widely expected to cut rates at its ongoing meeting, but investors expect policymakers to remain divided. 
Higher US rates typically make emerging market equities less appealing to foreign investors. Eleven of the 16 major sectors fell. 
The heavyweight financials and IT lost 0.5 per cent and 0.9 per cent, respectively. Small-caps and mid-caps fell 0.9 per cent and 1.1 per cent. 
Temasek, top funds bid in Swiggy’s $1.1 bn share sale 
Global investors, including Singapore’s Temasek Holdings Pte and Capital Group, are offering to buy shares in Swiggy Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter. 
Top asset managers including SBI Funds Management, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co., and HDFC Asset Management Co., also participated in the $1.1 billion offering, sources said. Among other global investors, Fidelity Investments Inc., BlackRock Investments LLC and Nomura Holdings Inc. have also placed bids. Most bids were clustered around ₹375 a share, relative to the indicative price of  ₹371, which represents a 6.8 per cent discount to Swiggy’s last closing price. 
Corona Remedies IPO booked 137x on last day 
The ₹655.37 crore initial public offering (ipo) of Corona Remedies was subscribed 137.04 times on the closing day of share sale. 
The IPO received bids for 62.65 crore (62,65,41,440) equity shares against 45,71,882 shares on offer, according to the NSE data. The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 278.52 times, while the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) part subscribed 28.73 times. Meanwhile, Wakefit’s ₹1,289-cr IPO was subscribed over 2 times. Retail individual investors subscribed 3.17 times, while the quota for QIBs received 3.04 times subscription.  Non Institutional Investors subscribed 1.05 times.
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

OMCs may see rerating as crude stays soft, GRMs strong and LPG losses ease

How to play the capital market theme? Analysts prefer Exchanges over AMCs

Musk's SpaceX to raise over $25 billion, plans IPO in 2026: Report

Bulls can take Nifty 24% higher to 32,032 levels by Dec 2026: Kotak Sec

Adani Enterprises rights issue oversubscribed; to raise about ₹24,930 crore

Topics :SEBIsensex niftySwiggy

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 11:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story