Sebi eases re-KYC norms for NRIs; relaxes geotagging mandate for compliance

Markets continue downturn ahead of Fed’s rate decision

Stock benchmarks extended losses on Wednesday on concern the US Federal Reserve may signal a more hawkish 2026 outlook ahead of the expected rate cut later in the day.

The Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex eased 0.32 per cent each to 25,758 and 84,391.27 points, respectively. The indices have fallen about 1.6 per cent each over three sessions this week on persistent foreign selling amid Fed caution and uncertainty over a US trade deal. The Fed is widely expected to cut rates at its ongoing meeting, but investors expect policymakers to remain divided.

Sebi has relaxed the geotagging requirement mandating physical presence in India for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) undergoing re-KYC. The move will enable digital due diligence from abroad. The move comes following stakeholder requests to simplify KYC access for NRIs.