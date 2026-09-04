Sebi, ESMA sign MoU to deepen regulatory cooperation on clearing houses

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation and exchange of information relating to central counterparties (CCPs) regulated and supervised by Sebi.

The pact replaces an earlier MoU between the two regulators signed on June 21, 2017. It establishes a framework for cooperation between Sebi and ESMA in accordance with their respective laws and regulations, including enabling ESMA to rely on Sebi’s regulatory and supervisory activities.

The arrangement also seeks to safeguard the European Union’s financial stability while facilitating cross-border cooperation for international clearing activities, Sebi said in a release on Friday.