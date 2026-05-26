Sebi explores tokenisation of corporate bonds for faster settlements

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is planning to roll out a pilot project for tokenisation of corporate bonds using digital ledger technology (DLT), Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the CareEdge Debt Market Summit, the chairman said the pilot may be implemented in six to nine months.

“The pilot will test whether tokenisation can deliver faster settlement, better traceability, automated servicing, and greater transparency,” he noted.

The chairman detailed that DLT has been used by depositories for governance, management, and monitoring, and that Sebi is exploring whether corporate bonds can be made feasible through tokenisation using DLT.

“This is basically instantaneous settlement with all the benefits of tokenisation. We also need to take on board the risks associated with tokenisation, especially on the quantum side. We will put together a consistent view from all stakeholders and develop a technology and operational model,” he added. Pandey said the technology could lead to greater liquidity and autonomous settlement. On progress in developing corporate bond index derivatives, the chairman said the market regulator may launch them as soon as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approves the draft guidelines issued earlier this year facilitating the same. The market regulator is also working with market participants, the RBI, and the Ministry of Finance to take forward the Union Budget announcement on a market-making framework.

Sebi is also working towards developing bond exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and derivatives on corporate bond indices in a bid to improve liquidity, allow retail investors to access debt markets with smaller ticket sizes, and help institutions hedge interest rate risks. Sebi is also exploring a distinct regulatory classification for debt brokers to reduce costs and entry barriers in the debt market. “There is also a need to review whether debt-only listed entities should meet the same rigour under LODR regulations as equity-listed companies. We will take up this review in due course,” Pandey said. Why is Sebi concerned about India’s corporate bond market? Pandey noted that the debt market is concentrated in terms of ratings and sectors, leading to a narrowing of investor choice. Additionally, the issuer base is narrow, with only 776 of the 6,000 companies listed on stock exchanges having listed debt.

“We need more issuers to see the debt market as a regular source of capital. Secondary market liquidity remains shallow. A buy-and-hold investor base provides stability, but when bonds rarely trade, volumes stay thin, price discovery weakens, exits become difficult, and new investors hesitate. Fourth, retail participation remains low,” he said. On FII outflows and market valuations On concerns around India’s valuations slipping, Pandey said market valuations in certain jurisdictions are rising on account of exceptional investor interest. “The point is that market capitalisation is a question of what the valuations of different companies around the world are. Some of the leading, or as you say favourite, investee companies at this moment are those related to AI directly or indirectly — either they are making investments around AI, investments in chips and memory, and other kinds of electronics used for AI hard infrastructure. So that is what the current flavour among investors is, and accordingly market valuations do change,” he added.