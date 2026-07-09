Sebi eyes fresh wave of reforms for SMEs, aims to cut capital-raising costs

On BSE’s SME platform, a total of 744 companies have been listed, 202 of which have migrated to the mainboard. The total funds raised stands at ₹16,553 crore while the market capitalisation of SME companies, including those which migrated, is ₹2.24 trillion.
Since inception, NSE Emerge — the separate platform for listing of SMEs by the National Stock Exchange — has seen a total listing of 731 firms raising over ₹22,973 crore, as of May 2026. The market capitalisation of these firms stands at around ₹2.29 trillion. Of this, Maharashtra and Gujarat top the list of states in terms of SME listings with 204 and 182 listings respectively, raising ₹6,256 crore and ₹4,846 crore in the same order.