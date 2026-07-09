Sebi eyes fresh wave of reforms for SMEs, aims to cut capital-raising costs

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is mulling a second wave of reforms for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), including measures to reduce the cost of raising capital, a framework for delisting, and wider outreach to SMEs across the country.

According to sources, the market regulator is looking at measures to make it easier for SMEs to approach the exchanges and benefit from the listing ecosystem.

Sebi had constituted an external experts advisory committee in December 2025 to review regulatory frameworks — based on its recommendations, the regulator has approved the assessment of framework for SME capital raising in the securities market.

Following instances of fraud and manipulation in several such SMEs, the regulator had tightened the listing framework with more focus on financials. It had also strengthened the migration norms for SMEs to shift to mainboard.

While Sebi has strengthened its surveillance to curb manipulation — on which several orders have been passed in the last two years — it may also consider a framework for simpler delisting of SMEs to remove inactive firms which may be prone to manipulation.

The regulator is also reviewing the costs involved for SMEs such as merchant banking fees and market-making costs, among others, according to people familiar with the developments.

While some experts may argue that lowering merchant banking fees alone may not help, the regulator is also considering measures to encourage SMEs from wider geographies in India to use the listing framework.

“Reducing or limiting the merchant banking cost may not yield much benefit. In fact, it can be counterintuitive as merchant bankers may avoid such public issues given the low benefits compared to the work needed to mobilise resources and manage the issue,” said Mohit Baser, a chartered accountant specialising in IPOs and SME IPO advisory.