Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsEng vs Pak Test Series ScheduleMicrosoft Hyderabad Data CentreTarun Tejpal CaseUS Visa RejectionSBI Q1 PreviewGurugram Rain AlertRBI Loan Pricing RulesDefence Shares in Demand
Home / Markets / News / Sebi eyes SLB revamp, single-window clearance for intermediaries in FY27

Sebi eyes SLB revamp, single-window clearance for intermediaries in FY27

Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said Sebi will revamp the securities lending framework, launch the Sebi Setu portal and roll out a single-window clearance system

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Tuhin Kanta
Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman ,Sebi (Photo: PTI)
Abhishek Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 9:56 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) plans to revamp the Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) framework, roll out a single-window clearance system for intermediaries associated with multiple market infrastructure institutions (MIIs), and launch the Sebi Setu portal as part of its regulatory agenda for 2026-27 (FY27), Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said in the regulator’s annual report.
 
“In the coming year, Sebi will continue to focus on identifying and removing regulatory redundancies, simplifying procedural requirements, and leveraging technology to ease the compliance burden,” Pandey said. He added that the regulator would continue to deepen the cash equities market to spur capital formation.
 
“The SLB framework needs revamping to improve price discovery and facilitate interlinkages between the cash and derivatives segments. We will continue our agenda to strengthen India’s commodity markets — both agricultural and non-agricultural,” he said.
 
Pandey said Sebi would develop a single-window clearance system for intermediaries associated with multiple MIIs to reduce the compliance burden. The regulator also plans to launch the Sebi Setu portal, undertake a pilot for the tokenisation of corporate bonds using distributed ledger technology, and prepare markets for quantum-era cybersecurity risks through long-term technology road maps for MIIs.
 
“During 2025-26, we introduced a series of reforms, yet our vision for the future is even more ambitious. As the Indian securities market continues to evolve in scale and complexity, Sebi remains committed to fostering a proactive, technology-driven regulatory landscape centred on ease of doing business, market deepening, and preserving market integrity,” he said.
 
Pandey also reiterated Sebi’s focus on introducing a fast-track mechanism for launching alternative investment funds (AIFs). The regulator recently launched an initiative to reduce the AIF launch timeline to 10 days.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Higher oil prices lift ONGC Q1, output growth remains crucial for rerating

New closing auction system: Sensex-Nifty divergence persists for 4th day

Premium

Premiumisation, tariff hikes expected to sustain Airtel's earnings momentum

Premium

Mutual funds line up niche offerings as Sebi opens new product avenues

Stock Market Close: Sensex gains 374 pts, Nifty ends at 24,636; PSU banks shine

Topics :SEBITuhin Kanta PandeySLB Segment

First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 8:40 PM IST

Next Story