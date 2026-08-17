Sebi eyes SLBM reforms; may allow net settlement to boost market liquidity

Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Monday, at the sidelines of a symposium on cyber security, that the regulator will soon come up with a consultation paper on SLBM, in its efforts to stabilise CAS. “It will definitely help in CAS because it would need more participation. SLBM improves CAS participation and that has been our goal. We have a working group and we must get to the reformed SLBM very soon… I can only say very soon, that means there is a sense of urgency that we need. At the same time different market participants need to be heard before we put out a consultation paper,” he added.