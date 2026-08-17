Sebi eyes SLBM reforms; may allow net settlement to boost market liquidity

Globally, well-developed markets for lending securities are an important part of mature equity markets, supporting short-selling, arbitrage, market-making and efficient price discovery. In India, however, the market faces a structural constraint: Mutual funds are not permitted to undertake short-selling, limiting one of the largest potential sources of demand for borrowed securities.
“Net settlement within the SLBM is one of the measures which may be implemented. For instance, one borrows in the morning and by the afternoon the requirement is done so I can spread it out then. The other is netting it directly with the cash. For example, one goes short in the cash market and borrows in the SLBM — and it gets netted at the clearing corporation level,” said a person in the know.