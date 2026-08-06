Sebi flags ₹87,124 crore as difficult-to-recover dues in FY26, up 12%

The Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi's) income from fees and other charges rose nearly 10 per cent in FY26 to Rs 2,563 crore from Rs 2,334 crore in the previous year, according to the regulator's annual report. Recurring fees constituted 73 per cent of the total collections this year, down slightly from 76 per cent in the previous fiscal year.

In the recurring category, regulatory fees from stock exchanges generated the highest revenue at Rs 1,349 crore, followed by collections from custodians of securities (Rs 149 crore) and registration fees from equity and derivatives segment members (Rs 146 crore). Meanwhile, primary market offer documents led the non-recurring category with Rs 338 crore, followed by takeover fees at Rs 124 crore and foreign portfolio investor fees at Rs 105 crore.

The regulator also identified around Rs 87,124 crore as difficult-to-recover (DTR) dues in its annual report for 2025-26 (FY26), up nearly 12 per cent from around Rs 77,800 crore a year earlier, as the number of such cases rose to 942 from 889. The bulk of the DTR amount — around Rs 84,963 crore — is accounted for by 310 cases pending in various courts and tribunals. In addition, there are 8,099 active recovery cases, Sebi said in its annual report. The regulator recovered around Rs 341 crore in FY26, down from around Rs 504 crore in FY25.