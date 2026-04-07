Sebi grants one-time relaxation to IPO-bound companies, MPS norms

Amid heightened market volatility and subdued investor sentiment, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday announced a set of one-time relaxations covering IPO timelines and minimum public shareholding (MPS) norms.

For IPO-bound companies, the regulator has extended the validity of observation letters expiring between April 1 and September 30, 2026, offering relief to over two dozen companies.

Under existing norms, observation letters are valid for 12 months, after which companies are required to refile draft documents. In cases of confidential filings, issuers get an 18-month window to launch their IPOs.

Considering representations from industry bodies and prevailing uncertain market conditions due to ongoing geopolitical tensions and subdued investor participation, Sebi has decided to grant a one-time relaxation by extending the validity of observation letters till September 2026, the regulator said in a circular.

Issuers will be required to submit updated offer documents, along with an undertaking from the lead manager confirming compliance with ICDR regulations. Sebi noted that companies have faced challenges in accessing capital markets amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, leading many to defer, recalibrate, or withdraw issuance plans—risking lapses in regulatory approvals and duplication of processes. In a separate circular, Sebi also granted a one-time relaxation from penal provisions for listed companies failing to meet MPS requirements. The relief applies to companies whose compliance deadlines fall between April 1 and September 30, 2026. Stock exchanges and depositories have been directed not to initiate penal action during this period. Any actions already taken since April 1 will be withdrawn.

“ The one-time relaxation will support IPO-bound companies with approvals nearing expiry by providing additional flexibility. It allows issuers to better assess market conditions and strategically time their IPO launches amid heightened volatility,” said Mahavir Lunawat, chairman, Association of Investment Bankers of India (AIBI). Non-compliance with MPS norms typically attracts penalties such as fines, freezing of promoter shareholding, and other restrictions. The latest measures follow similar relaxations granted during the Covid-19 pandemic. Industry associations had recently flagged concerns around fundraising challenges and difficulties in meeting the 25 per cent MPS threshold within stipulated timelines. Despite current market headwinds, FY26 saw a record ₹1.78 trillion raised through 112 mainboard IPOs, surpassing the previous high of ₹1.62 trillion raised via 78 issues, according to Prime Database data.