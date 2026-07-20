Sebi imposes ₹1 crore penalty on CDSL for alleged cybersecurity lapses

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has imposed a total penalty of Rs 1 crore on Central Depository Services (CDSL) for alleged failures in cybersecurity measures identified after a malware attack in November 2022.

The market regulator noted that critical systems, including the settlement process and inter-depository transfer, were disrupted for 46 hours and 54.5 hours, respectively, making it evident that the disruption had a major spillover impact on the entire securities market.

The regulator further noted that the malware attack was a foreseeable outcome of lapses built up over time, including unwarranted policy deviations, unimplemented regulatory directions, and the absence of certain cybersecurity measures.