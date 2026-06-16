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Sebi imposes ₹6.04 crore penalty on NSE over April 2024 technical glitch

The penalty relates to NSE's alleged failure to restore normalcy within stipulated timelines in a stock and delay in submitting the final root cause analysis to Sebi

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)
Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2026 | 4:09 PM IST
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Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has imposed a financial disincentive of ₹6.04 crore on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) for a technical glitch that occurred in April 2024 in a stock. Sebi informed NSE regarding the penalty in a letter dated May 29. The matter pertains to the alleged failure to restore normalcy within stipulated timelines in one stock and failure to submit the complete or final root cause analysis to Sebi on time, the exchange noted. However, the details of the scrip in which the glitch occurred could not be ascertained.
 
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Topics :SEBINSEstock exchange

First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 4:09 PM IST

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