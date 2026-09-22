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Sebi looks to ease foreign investor access, says Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Sebi is working on simpler digital onboarding, wider FPI participation in commodity derivatives and depository receipts against units of REITs and InvITs

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Tuhin Kanta
Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2026 | 6:21 PM IST
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The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is working to simplify digital onboarding for persons who are residents outside India, wider participation by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in non-agricultural commodity derivatives, and the introduction of depository receipts against units of real estate investment trusts (Reits) and publicly listed infrastructure investment trusts (Invits), chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Tuesday.
 
“For foreign investors, our approach has been to reduce friction across the entire investment journey. At entry, onboarding is becoming faster, digital and more proportionate to risk. SWAGAT-FI reflects this approach for trusted, low-risk investors, with around 205 FPIs already using the framework since it became operational from June 1, 2026,” Pandey said at the JP Morgan India Conference.
 
Easier access, deeper markets and greater resilience will be central to the regulator’s approach going forward. He said designated depository participants were already using digital workflows and application programming interface-based integration to cut FPI onboarding timelines. Sebi wants such technology-led solutions adopted more widely so that "ease of access" becomes a systemic feature, rather than an exception, Pandey said. 
 
The chairman said Sebi was consulting on net settlement of funds for mutual fund schemes in the cash market. Having established the Closing Auction Session (CAS), it will now address concerns around the settlement price for derivatives on expiry days, on which a consultation paper has already been issued, he added.
 
The markets regulator will continue widening cash market participation, improving securities lending and borrowing, and supporting hedging and arbitrage to strengthen price discovery, Pandey said.
 
For corporate bonds, work is under way on a market-making framework covering liquidity, infrastructure and repo access, alongside consultations on Fixed Income Channel Partners to widen distribution through regulated online bond platforms, and a proposed Credit Risk-o-Meter to make credit risk easier for investors to understand, he said.
 
The Accredited Investor framework is under review. The portfolio management proposals under consideration include permitting investment in foreign securities and a framework to support global fund-management activity from India, he said.
 
"Our objective is clear: reduce unnecessary friction, deepen markets and strengthen safeguards where risks are real," Pandey said.
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Topics :SEBIFPITuhin Kanta PandeyForeign investors

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First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 5:28 PM IST

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