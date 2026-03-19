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Sebi may allow netting of funds for FPIs in March 23 board meeting

Relaxations for REITs and InvITs, and intermediaries on 'fit and proper' criteria also on the agenda

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Sebi may allow FPIs to net same-day cash trades, easing liquidity and costs, alongside reforms for REITs, InvITs and intermediary compliance norms.
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 6:29 PM IST
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The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) may approve the framework for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to net funds across cash market transactions executed on the same day in its upcoming board meeting scheduled for March 23, sources aware of the developments said.
 
The move is expected to ease liquidity pressure and lower funding costs for FPIs, especially during high-volume trading sessions such as index rebalancing days.
 
With the approval, FPIs will be able to use the proceeds from sale transactions in the cash market on a particular day to fund purchase transactions on the same day — requiring them to only fulfil the net fund obligation. However, netting may not be permitted if the FPI buys and sells the same stock or security on the same day or settlement cycle.
 
At present, FPIs are required to fund purchase transactions and deliver securities for sale trades separately. All transactions are grossed at the custodian’s level, and FPIs are required to fulfil their obligations on a gross basis. The custodians settle their deliveries on a net basis with the clearing corporations.
 
The current practice leaves FPIs underinvested for at least one day, and results in additional costs due to forex slippage and reliance on short-term credit lines.
 
Last year, FPIs had made representations to the regulator, seeking relaxations. Following discussions, Sebi had floated a consultation paper on the same in January this year.
 
Sources added that the market regulator may also approve several relaxations for Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) and Real Estate Investment Trusts (Reits), including expanding the scope of investing in liquid fund schemes. Sebi may allow Reits and InvITs to invest in schemes with a credit risk value of 10 or above to diversify portfolios, as the current threshold of credit risk value of 12 leaves limited investment opportunities.
 
Sebi may also align investment conditions for private InvITs with public InvITs for investing in greenfield projects.
 
Additionally, compliance with the ‘fit and proper person’ criteria for market intermediaries such as stock brokers is also expected to be eased at the upcoming board meeting. Under this, Sebi may do away with the automatic disqualifications arising solely from the filing of criminal complaints, FIRs, or charge sheets in cases involving economic offenses, a move that is expected to reduce regulatory uncertainty for entities facing the initial stages of legal proceedings.
 
Emailed queries to Sebi did not elicit any response till the time of publication.
 
The market regulator is also expected to take up the recommendations of the high-level committee formed to review the code to address conflict of interest within Sebi and manage disclosures by officials. The recommendations were discussed in the previous board meeting in December 2025. However, Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said they needed more deliberation given some concerns raised by employees.
 
Sources indicated that the number of items to be taken up for approval by the Sebi board will be less in the last board meeting for this financial year (FY26) compared to the usual list of agenda items.
 

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Topics :SEBIForeign Portfolio InvestorsIndian stock marketFPIs

First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 5:17 PM IST

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