Sebi may bring back open-market buybacks in June 19 board meeting

According to sources, Sebi may also allow select agricultural commodity derivatives contracts to begin as financially settled instruments before transitioning to compulsory physical settlement after meeting specified thresholds.

Amid growing demand for measures to enhance liquidity in the agri-commodity market, Sebi may also approve an increase in client-level position limits for the segment and revise penalties in case of breaches.

Sebi may double the existing client-level position limits across categories. For instance, the limit for commodities in the broad category may be increased to 2 per cent of deliverable supply from the current 1 per cent, while the limit for sensitive commodities may be raised to 0.5 per cent. The regulator is also considering tweaking the definition of the broad category of agri-commodities.