Sebi may take up PMS regulation overhaul at September 24 board meeting

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) may clear — at its board meeting scheduled for September 24 — the overhaul of regulations governing portfolio management services (PMS), allowing a new mutual fund-only PMS with lower entry barriers, reforms for the debt market, and measures to promote foreign portfolio participation in exchange-traded commodity derivatives.

According to sources, the regulator just may remove the mandatory requirement to appoint a merchant banker for small-value debt raised through private placements. It may also introduce a credit risk-o-meter for disclosure for debt securities, and consider reforms for real estate investment trusts (Reits) and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs).

It would also allow portfolio managers to exclusively manage investments in direct plans of mutual fund schemes and specialised investment funds (SIFs).

The proposed MF-PMS framework would lower the minimum investment threshold to ~25 lakh from the current ~50 lakh for regular PMS, while easing the minimum net-worth requirement for MF-PMS applicants to ~2 crore from ~5 crore.

Emailed queries to Sebi remained unanswered till the time of going to press.

With discussions ongoing on the proposal for variable net-worth requirements for stock brokers, the measure may not be taken up at the meeting.

However, sources said the proposal to allow gift cards for mutual fund investments may not sail through amid misuse concerns.

The regulator may also allow portfolio managers to invest in overseas securities, expand the use of exchange-traded derivatives, and permit investments in to-be-listed and unlisted securities.

Sebi may also approve a common advertisement code to bring uniformity in standards across its regulated entities. This is in contrast to the different frameworks currently applicable to each category of intermediary.

The Accredited Investor framework for alternative investment funds (AIFs) may also be taken up for review, with wider eligibility and investment manager-led accreditation as part of the onboarding process.