Sebi may take up PMS regulation overhaul at September 24 board meeting
Reforms for debt segment and accredited investors are also on cards; gift cards for MFs may not be approvedKhushboo Tiwari Mumbai
Reforms for debt segment and accredited investors are also on cards; gift cards for MFs may not be approvedKhushboo Tiwari Mumbai
Reform in works
- Sebi may clear a mutual fund-only PMS with the minimum investment cut to ₹25 lakh (from ₹50 lakh) and net worth eased to ₹2 cr (from ₹5 cr)
- Portfolio managers may get to invest in overseas and unlisted securities and use more exchange-traded derivatives
- Debt market reforms include no mandatory merchant banker for small private placements, a credit risk-o-meter, and changes for Reits and InvITs
- FPIs may be allowed to trade non-agricultural index derivatives and non-cash-settled non-agricultural commodity derivatives
- Gift cards for MF investments and variable net-worth norms for brokers are unlikely to be taken up
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First Published: Sep 20 2026 | 10:50 PM IST