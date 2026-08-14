The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday proposed allowing individual Persons Resident Outside India (PROIs), including Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) and foreign nationals, to complete digital KYC (know your client) without being physically present in India, provided they are located in a Financial Action Task Force (FATF)-compliant country.
 
The proposal is to simplify the onboarding process for PROI clients and enable seamless digital onboarding in the securities market.
 
Under the proposed changes, intermediaries would accept digital submission of KYC records and related documents from individual PROI clients located in FATF-compliant countries. The requirement for the investor to be in India during digital onboarding would be relaxed.