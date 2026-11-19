The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is exploring the creation of a Capacity Building Network (CBN) for independent directors to strengthen boardroom oversight and equip them to deal with emerging challenges such as cybersecurity, data governance and artificial intelligence (AI), Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Thursday.

Sebi and the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM), along with industry associations, professional institutes, academic and technology institutions, and industry professionals, have initiated preliminary consultations to develop the proposed network, Pandey said at the Corporate Governance Summit.

The network is envisaged as a platform for peer learning, discussions on boardroom challenges, development of case studies and sharing of good governance practices.

“Ultimately, the strength of a board lies not merely in the diversity of expertise around the table, but also in its collective ability to learn, question and exercise sound judgement,” he stated. Pandey said board members were increasingly expected to understand complex financial structures, regulatory developments and emerging technology-related risks, making one-time induction programmes and occasional training inadequate. “Regulation will always have its limits. It cannot anticipate every business decision or prescribe the right response to every ethical dilemma. That responsibility must rest with corporate leadership and the gatekeepers of governance,” said Pandey. He also outlined several regulatory initiatives aimed at strengthening corporate governance while improving ease of doing business.

On monitoring the utilisation of funds raised from investors, Sebi has recently issued a consultation paper proposing changes to the framework. These include strengthening the role of monitoring agencies, allowing them to submit reports directly to stock exchanges and extending monitoring requirements to issuances irrespective of their size, excluding offers for sale. The regulator has also proposed changes to the framework governing action by stock exchanges against listed companies for regulatory non-compliance. The proposal seeks to avoid duplication of monetary penalties for companies listed on multiple exchanges, with a fine to be levied by only one exchange. On sustainability disclosures, Pandey said Sebi's Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting framework covered the top 1,000 listed entities by market capitalisation. Value-chain disclosures are required only for partners accounting for at least 2 per cent of an entity's total purchases and sales by value.