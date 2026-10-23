Sebi orders Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy and its founder to refund ₹546 cr

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday directed Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy Pvt Ltd (ASTAPL) and its Founder Avadhut Sathe to refund Rs 546.17 crore collected from participants for providing unregistered investment advisory and research analyst services, along with interest of Rs 67.87 crore.

The regulator has also barred the academy and Sathe from accessing the securities market for two years or until compliance with the refund direction, whichever is later.

In its 171-page final order, the regulator imposed a total penalty of Rs 11.5 crore on the academy, Sathe and Gouri Avadhut Sathe for violations of securities market regulations.

The academy has been fined Rs 6 crore, Sathe has been fined Rs 4 crore, while Gouri Avadhut Sathe has been penalised Rs 1.5 crore.

The regulator found that the academy and Sathe provided investment advice and research recommendations through paid programmes, sessions and WhatsApp groups without obtaining the required registration. It also found that misleading promotional representations about returns were used to attract participants and that investment advice was provided without assessing the suitability of recommendations for recipients. The order said the academy and Sathe had collected around Rs 601.38 crore from course participants since inception. However, based on the evidence examined, fees of Rs 546.17 crore attributable to the relevant programmes were identified for disgorgement and refund. Sebi has directed the academy and Sathe to complete the refunds within five months of receiving the order. They have also been asked to publish notices in newspapers within 30 days, explaining the procedure for investors to claim refunds.