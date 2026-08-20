Sebi permits digitally signed power of attorney to ease FPI onboarding

In a bid to digitalise onboarding of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday permitted accepting a power of attorney digitally signed by FPIs, in line with the norms of Information Technology Act, 2000. “This eliminates the need for notarisation, apostillisation or consularisation of Power of Attorney, thereby reducing the overall time taken for FPI onboarding and improving ease of doing business for FPI applicants,” said Sebi in a circular. The changes have come into effect from Thursday. Sebi has over the years simplified the registration process with common application form, and the permission to use Indian digital signatures for registration documents.

Day 2: Gaja Capital IPO subscribed 2.43 times NSE shares may trade on its platform after listing on a rival bourse The initial share sale of Gaja Alternative Asset Management received 2.43 times subscription on the second day of bidding on Thursday. The ₹550 crore IPO got bids for 6,16,66,998 shares against 2,53,28,946 shares on offer, according to NSE data. Gaja Alternative Asset Management Ltd, which operates under the Gaja Capital brand, on Tuesday raised ₹165 crore from anchor investors. The IPO will close on August 21.The issue price band has been fixed at ₹152-160 per equity share. The public issue comprises a fresh issuance of equity shares aggregating up to ₹450 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares worth up to ₹100 crore.