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Home / Markets / News / Sebi permits digitally signed power of attorney to ease FPI onboarding

Sebi permits digitally signed power of attorney to ease FPI onboarding

Sebi eases FPI onboarding with digital powers of attorney, while Gaja Capital's IPO gains traction and NSE weighs allowing its shares to trade on its own platform

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)
Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)
BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2026 | 11:19 PM IST
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In a bid to digitalise onboarding of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday permitted accepting a power of attorney digitally signed by FPIs, in line with the norms of Information Technology Act, 2000.  “This eliminates the need for notarisation, apostillisation or consularisation of Power of Attorney, thereby reducing the overall time taken for FPI onboarding and improving ease of doing business for FPI applicants,” said Sebi in a circular. The changes have come into effect from Thursday. Sebi has over the years simplified the registration process with common application form, and the permission to use Indian digital signatures for registration documents.
 
Day 2: Gaja Capital IPO subscribed 2.43 times  
The initial share sale of Gaja Alternative Asset Management received 2.43 times subscription on the second day of bidding on Thursday. The ₹550 crore IPO got bids for 6,16,66,998 shares against 2,53,28,946 shares on offer, according to NSE data. Gaja Alternative Asset Management Ltd, which operates under the Gaja Capital brand, on Tuesday raised ₹165 crore from anchor investors. The IPO will close on August 21.The issue price band has been fixed at ₹152-160 per equity share. The public issue comprises a fresh issuance of equity shares aggregating up to ₹450 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares worth up to ₹100 crore.  
NSE shares may trade on its platform after listing on a rival bourse
 
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) may allow its shares to trade on its platform after being listed on a rival bourse, without requiring a separate approval from Sebi, as the proposed arrangement would fall under the exchange's existing ‘permitted-to-trade’ framework, an industry source said on Thursday. Under the permitted-to-trade framework, an exchange can allow trading in shares that are listed on another recognised stock exchange. The company does not become listed on the exchange where its shares are permitted to trade. “NSE may not be required to take Sebi approval for allowing its own shares to trade on the platform as far as it lists its shares on another exchange,” the source familiar with the development said. 
   
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First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 11:19 PM IST

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