Sebi plans relaxed norms, sunset clause for high-value listed debt firms

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed an overhaul of the framework governing high-value listed debt entities (HVLDE) in a bid to reduce the compliance burden. The regulator has suggested relaxing the threshold for identification of HVLDEs, introducing a sunset clause, and providing exemptions to entities not covered under the Companies Act.

At present, entities with an outstanding value of non-convertible listed debt (NCDs) securities of more than Rs 500 crore are categorised as HVLDE. Such entities must adhere to a stricter corporate governance code, including requirements around board composition, specified numbers of board meetings, submission of compliance certificates, implementation of risk management plans, formation of specialised committees, and stricter rules for related party transactions (RPTs).

Sebi has now proposed increasing the threshold to Rs 1,000 crore. The move could benefit over 166 entities, which are currently tagged as HVLDE but have outstanding listed NCDs of less than Rs 1,000 crore.

Furthermore, the regulator has proposed a special carve-out in regulations for entities that have only listed debt but no listed equity. Of the 812 listed debt entities, only 264 have both equity and debt, while 538 are pure debt entities.

Sebi stated that the corporate governance norms have been approached from an equity perspective and may not be fully relevant from the perspective of debt-listed entities. Hence, a special chapter in regulation is proposed specifically for only-debt entities.

Another key change proposed by Sebi is the introduction of a sunset clause for the applicability of corporate governance norms. At present, no period is specified for HVLDEs to continue complying with these provisions once the outstanding amount falls below the specified threshold. As a result, entities must continue to comply even if they no longer qualify as HVLDE.

Sebi has proposed that governance norms remain applicable until debt or net worth falls below the specified threshold for three consecutive financial years.

On the other hand, if the value of outstanding listed debt securities increases or reaches the specified threshold, entities will have to ensure compliance within two quarters.

The regulator has also proposed relaxations for HVLDEs that are not companies under the Companies Act. This would include government bodies such as NABARD, SIDBI, NHB, and EXIM Bank—which are governed by specific Acts passed by Parliament rather than the Companies Act—so they would not have to adhere to the stricter governance code.

Sebi has proposed adjustments to disclosure requirements for RPTs to better protect the interests of debenture holders.

Currently, regulations mandate prior approval from shareholders for material RPTs. However, in cases where debt-listed entities are wholly or substantially owned by one or a few related parties, obtaining approval from non-related party shareholders becomes impractical.

To address this issue, the regulator has suggested that issuers declare upfront in offer documents the amount (as a percentage of the issue size) of RPTs planned over the tenor of non-convertible securities. Further, credit rating agencies would be mandated to monitor the utilisation of proceeds.

Additionally, Sebi has proposed relaxations to the rules governing the constitution of various committees, such as stakeholder relationships, risk management, and nomination and remuneration. It has also suggested introducing the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report for HVLDEs on a voluntary basis.