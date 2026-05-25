Sebi plans to reinstate commodity derivatives market regulation department

In recent months, Sebi has floated several consultation papers aimed at reforming the commodity market. These include proposals to increase client-level position limits for agricultural (agri) commodity derivatives, revise penalties for breaches of such limits, and allow select agri commodity contracts to begin as cash-settled instruments before transitioning to compulsory physical settlement after meeting specified thresholds.

Many of these proposals stem from recommendations made by two Sebi-appointed committees — one focused on agri commodities and the other on non-agri commodities. “The commodities segment already sees high turnover and, if India wants to deepen its markets, it is important to build robust domestic hedging opportunities rather than rely on offshore platforms. The manufacturing sector cannot scale up without efficient hedging mechanisms and trading platforms within the country. We have focused on Make in India; now it is time to emphasise Trade in India,” said Narinder Wadhwa, managing director at SKI Capital.