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Sebi plans to reinstate commodity derivatives market regulation department

Sebi plans to revive its Commodity Derivatives Market Regulation Department nearly five years after its merger with another division

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In recent months, Sebi has floated several consultation papers aimed at reforming the commodity market
Khushboo Tiwari
3 min read Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 9:26 PM IST
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In a move aimed at reviving policy focus on commodity markets, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is planning to reinstate its commodity derivatives market regulation department (CDMRD), nearly five years after it was merged with another division.
 
According to sources, the department could be revived from July, with a dedicated executive director overseeing the segment — signalling renewed regulatory emphasis on commodity derivatives. CDMRD was merged with the market regulation department (MRD) in 2021 to avoid duplication of resources, as both departments dealt with common stakeholders such as exchanges and brokers. However, over the past year, participants in the commodity derivatives ecosystem have repeatedly urged the regulator to restore a dedicated department for the segment.
 
“One of the earliest demands raised by the industry after Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey took charge was the restoration of this department. Sebi had assured the industry that it would examine the request, and bringing back the department would be a healthy and welcome move,” said a source.
 
In its earlier form, the department handled policy matters, supervision, and governance of market infrastructure institutions in the commodity derivatives segment, besides conducting stakeholder consultations. It also oversaw inspections, monitoring, grievance redress, disciplinary proceedings, database maintenance, and investor awareness initiatives. Sources indicated that the department is likely to resume many of these responsibilities.
 
“After the merger with MRD, there was a perception that policy focus on commodities had got diluted. The revival indicates renewed interest from the regulator in developing the segment,” said an industry participant.
 
The reinstatement of the department is expected to provide fresh impetus to the development of India’s commodity derivatives market. Its reconstitution may also trigger an internal reshuffle of officials within Sebi. Emailed queries sent to Sebi remained unanswered until the time of going to press.
 
“We had submitted a written request to Sebi seeking restoration of the department. Equity derivatives and commodity derivatives are fundamentally different in terms of trading and settlement mechanisms, even though the broad principles of derivatives remain the same. We hope that, after five years, the segment regains the dedicated focus it had lost,” said Mrugank Paranjape, chairman of Capital Markets Taskforce at IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
 
In recent months, Sebi has floated several consultation papers aimed at reforming the commodity market. These include proposals to increase client-level position limits for agricultural (agri) commodity derivatives, revise penalties for breaches of such limits, and allow select agri commodity contracts to begin as cash-settled instruments before transitioning to compulsory physical settlement after meeting specified thresholds.
 
Separately, the regulator is also examining measures to enhance participation by foreign portfolio investors in the segment.
 
Many of these proposals stem from recommendations made by two Sebi-appointed committees — one focused on agri commodities and the other on non-agri commodities. “The commodities segment already sees high turnover and, if India wants to deepen its markets, it is important to build robust domestic hedging opportunities rather than rely on offshore platforms. The manufacturing sector cannot scale up without efficient hedging mechanisms and trading platforms within the country. We have focused on Make in India; now it is time to emphasise Trade in India,” said Narinder Wadhwa, managing director at SKI Capital.

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 7:52 PM IST

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