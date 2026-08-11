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Home / Markets / News / Sebi plans wider vaulting norms for bullion ETFs and derivatives

Sebi plans wider vaulting norms for bullion ETFs and derivatives

Move will extend Vault Managers Regulations beyond EGRs to ETFs, derivatives

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) | (Photo: Reuters)
Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) | (Photo: Reuters)
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 10:34 PM IST
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The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed expanding its Vault Managers Regulations, 2021, from their current focus on gold underlying Electronic Gold Receipts (EGRs) to physical bullion underlying all Sebi-regulated products, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and bullion derivatives.
 
The proposal is part of a broader plan to establish a common regulatory framework for vaulting services across EGRs, bullion ETFs, derivatives on bullion and other bullion-related instruments specified by the regulator. The framework is aimed at strengthening investor protection, operational resilience, transparency, auditability and regulatory supervision.
 
Under the proposed amendments, Sebi plans to introduce or revise definitions and modify operational, audit, reconciliation, inspection, risk management and reporting provisions so that common standards apply irrespective of the financial product for which bullion is stored.
 
Product-specific procedures may continue to be prescribed through operational guidelines where necessary.
 
The regulator has also proposed replacing provisions that are specific to EGRs with product-neutral requirements. This includes removing definitions that apply only to EGRs and making changes to provisions covering vaulting services and bullion standards.
 
Alongside the regulatory amendments, Sebi has proposed issuing a new consolidated circular covering the framework and modalities for EGRs and operating guidelines for vaulting services for all Sebi-specified bullion-related instruments.
 
The proposed circular would harmonise instrument-specific procedures while retaining common minimum standards for bullion custody. It would cover areas including deposit, storage, transfer and withdrawal, reporting, reconciliation, audit, security, business continuity, insurance and grievance redressal.
 
Sebi said the review was necessitated by the growth of physically backed precious metal products and increasing quantities of physical gold and silver held in custody for investors.
 
The regulator said a common framework would ensure consistent standards for vault infrastructure, governance, operational controls, purity verification, insurance, cyber security, business continuity, audit and risk management. 
Unlocking access
 
  • Sebi says non-agri index derivatives pose no delivery-related issues for FPIs
  • Proposes to allow FPIs in physically settled non-agri commodity derivatives
  • Physically settled contracts include crude oil, natural gas, gold, silver, base metals
  • Move to improve price discovery, market depth, and enhance connect to global commodity markets
  • Safeguards also proposed to ensure that FPIs do not face delivery obligations
  • Mandatory square-off or rollover of positions by FPIs before start of the tender period
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Topics :SEBISecurities and Exchange Board of IndiabullionGold Silver

First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 7:56 PM IST

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