Sebi proposes new price-discovery mechanism for IPOs, re-listings
Sebi proposes wider auction bands and stricter norms for IPOs and re-listed stocks to improve price discovery and curb distorted trading
Sebi proposes wider auction bands and stricter norms for IPOs and re-listed stocks to improve price discovery and curb distorted trading
For fair discovery
• Sebi flags distorted price-discovery concerns for IPOs, re-listed stocks
• Proposes an overhaul of the pre-open auction mechanism
• Exchanges may widen price-discovery bands for more accurate discovery
• Five unique investors needed for band expansion
• Recent traded price to be referenced for re-listings
• Independent valuation route proposed if recent price unavailable
• Rules apply to both mainboard and SME listings
First Published: May 21 2026 | 6:37 PM IST