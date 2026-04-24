Sebi proposes overhaul of broker net worth norms, links it to client base

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday proposed a new framework for calculating the net worth requirement for stock brokers.

In a consultation paper released on Friday, the regulator said the current method — linked to 10 per cent of the average daily client cash balances retained by brokers — has become less relevant following the implementation of the upstreaming framework.

Under this system, client funds are largely transferred to clearing corporations, leaving minimal balances with brokers.

To address this, the regulator has proposed a revised approach that factors in both client funds handled and the number of active clients serviced.

Sebi said that net worth acts as a “second line of defence” after margins and should be robust enough to absorb risks not covered by margins. “It is imperative that the second line of defence should be strengthened by making the net worth requirement commensurate with the size and risks of operations of a broker, in terms of aggregate clients’ funds with broker, number of direct active clients, as well as number of clients through authorised persons,” Sebi said in a consultation paper. Under the proposal, variable net worth would be calculated as a composite of multiple parameters. These include 10 per cent of the average credit balance of all clients over the preceding six months. Also, ~50 lakh for brokers with more than 10,000 and up to 50,000 active direct clients, with an additional ₹50 lakh for every incremental 50,000 clients (or part thereof). There is also graded requirement for clients onboarded through authorised persons — ₹5 lakh for up to 2,500 clients, ₹25 lakh for more than 2,500 and up to 10,000 clients, and ₹50 lakh for every additional 10,000 clients (or part thereof) across exchanges.