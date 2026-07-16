Sebi resolves over 5,000 investors' complaints in June via SCORES platform

Sebi has disposed of a little over 5,000 complaints through its online grievance redressal platform SCORES in June, according to a notice by the capital markets regulator.

As many as 17 complaints were pending for more than three months on SCORES as of June-end involving entities such as Aditya Birla Money Ltd, Finolex Industries, and HBL Power Systems, according to Sebi data.

The regulator's grievance platform received 5,035 fresh complaints in June, while 5,037 complaints were disposed of during the month.

As a result, the number of pending complaints declined from 5,537 to 5,524 as of June 30, 2026, Sebi said in a notice on Wednesday.

The markets watchdog also reported that entities took an average of four days to submit the action taken reports (ATRs) on investor complaints during June, while the average resolution time for first-time level review complaints stood at eight days. Sebi clarified that the pending complaints figure also includes complaints where entities or designated bodies have submitted their ATRs to investors within the stipulated time, but the complaints remain pending, allowing investors to seek a review if they are dissatisfied with the response. Under SCORES 2.0, complaints are automatically forwarded to the entity concerned, and they have 21 days to submit the ATR to the investor.