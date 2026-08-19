Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchWeather TodayLalithaa Jewellery vs Horizon IPOJharkhand Govt Cancel 44 ExamsRIL JIO TariffShiprocket SharesGold and Silver Price TodayHockey World Cup 2026
Home / Markets / News / Sebi reviewing small-company IPO, delisting rules: Chairman Tuhin Kanta

Sebi reviewing small-company IPO, delisting rules: Chairman Tuhin Kanta

Sebi is also looking to support global fund management activity from India, Pandey said

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Tuhin Kanta, BFSI, Insight Summit, BFSI Insight Summit 2025
Tuhin Kanta Pandey, chairman, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 1:25 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

India's markets regulator is reviewing rules governing ​initial public offerings by small ​companies and delisting regulations, the ‌Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chairman said on Wednesday.

"Issues such as market making was adding to cost for small company IPOs," Sebi chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey said at an event in Mumbai. "A comprehensive ‌review is underway," he added.

Sebi is also looking to support global fund management activity from India, Pandey said, adding that proposed changes to portfolio manager regulations ​would support decision-makers in trading from onshore.

On the recently ‌introduced closing auction session that determines closing prices, ​Pandey ‌said any manipulation would be detected faster ‌under the new system and that the regulator would ‌take strict ​action if any ​was found.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex in small range, down 300pts; Nifty Defence snaps 5-day winning streak

HDFC Bank, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Dabur India, IRFC, UPL hit 52-week lows

Aster DM block deal: 65.6mn shares change hands; stock up 8% from day's low

TI India seeing 'Inverse Head & Shoulders' pattern; what it means, strategy

Bajaj Hind, Dwarikesh, Renuka rally up to 14%; what's driving sugar stocks?

Topics :SEBITuhin Kanta Pandeyinitial public offeringsinitial public offerings IPOsinitial public offering IPOinitial public offering (IPO)

First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 1:25 PM IST

Next Story