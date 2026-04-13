Sebi's consultative approach cuts IPO rejections sharply in FY26

“The focus now is on efficient scrutiny rather than faster clearances. Firms and i-bankers are being given a more reasonable time frame to address regulatory queries, compared with the earlier seven- to 10-day window. Longer pendency, which was earlier frowned upon, has seen some regulatory accommodation over the past year,” said a legal expert involved in capital markets issuances.
i-bankers observed that despite deeper engagement, approval timelines have not been materially affected. The market saw as many as 13 approvals within a single week, underscoring Sebi’s continued pace of clearances.
“Companies are now more careful in drafting IPO documents — identifying and resolving issues that had led to rejections earlier, such as fund utilisation, capital structure concerns, or deemed public offers. Where ambiguity persists, issuers are increasingly opting for the confidential filing route to assess gaps and engage with the regulator,” said Kaushik Mukherjee, partner at CMS IndusLaw.