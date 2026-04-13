Sebi's consultative approach cuts IPO rejections sharply in FY26

The number of draft offer documents returned or rejected by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) fell sharply to just two in 2025–26 (FY26), from 17 in the previous financial year, cueing to a more facilitative regulatory approach, according to market participants.

Industry players credit the decline to improved engagement between issuers and the regulator. Sebi now allows more time for companies to respond to queries raised during scrutiny — a shift from the earlier emphasis on clearing initial public offerings (IPOs) within a three-month window, when documents were often returned in cases of major discrepancies.

Some investment bankers (i-bankers) also chalk up the fall in rejections to a better understanding among issuers of potential red flags, including the use of funds for marketing, prior allotments, debt issuances, and the classification of promoters.

“What we are seeing is the emergence of a far more seamless and mature IPO ecosystem. Sebi’s approach of engaging early with lead managers, while allowing room for timely course correction, has created a more predictable and efficient process. The sharp reduction in returns is a clear indicator of this transformation,” said Mahavir Lunawat, chairman and managing director, Pantomath Capital Advisors.

The number of IPOs withdrawn also declined to 16 in FY26, from 19 in the previous year. The drop in both rejections and withdrawals comes at a time when the primary market has scaled record highs.