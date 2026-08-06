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Home / Markets / News / Sebi's investor education spend remains flat at ₹2.25 crore in FY26

Sebi's investor education spend remains flat at ₹2.25 crore in FY26

Investor Protection Fund balance rose to Rs 965 crore in FY26, while higher investment income boosted the corpus despite investor education spending remaining unchanged

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) | (Photo: Reuters)
Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) | (Photo: Reuters)
BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 10:19 PM IST
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The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) spent ₹2.25 crore on investor education in the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), broadly unchanged from the previous year, even as its overall Investor Protection Fund balance rose to ₹965 crore.
 
The markets regulator had ₹761.5 crore in the fund at the end of the previous financial year, according to its annual report.
 
Sebi's total utilisation from the Investor Protection Fund increased to ₹4.7 crore in FY26 from ₹2.69 crore in the previous fiscal.
 
Spending on seminars and workshops rose sharply to ₹1.43 crore from ₹23 lakh, while expenditure on financial literacy increased to ₹99.7 lakh from ₹19.39 lakh.
 
The regulator earned ₹67.7 crore as income from investments, up 58 per cent from ₹42.9 crore in the previous fiscal. However, income from other receipts declined to ₹140.6 crore from ₹188.1 crore.
 
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Topics :SEBIInvestor Protection FundInvestor Education and Protection FundInvestors

First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 10:19 PM IST

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