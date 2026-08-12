Sebi sees no manipulation in closing auction session: Tuhin Kanta Pandey

India's markets regulator has not observed any manipulation in the newly introduced closing ​auction session that determines closing price levels, ​the Securities and Exchange Board of India chairman ‌said on Wednesday.

The closing auction is a big market structure reform in line with global standards, Tuhin Kanta Pandey said at an event in Mumbai.

"We are considering all inputs to increase participation," Pandey said, adding that any new system requires time to settle and attract more participation.

The closing auction is a separate 20-minute session introduced last week ‌in which exchanges collect buy and sell orders to determine a stock's closing price at a level where the maximum volume can be executed.