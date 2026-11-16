Sebi sets up expert panel to review IPO, FPO and capital-raising norms

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has constituted a sub-group of its Primary Market Advisory Committee (PMAC) to review provisions governing initial public offerings (IPOs), follow-on public offers (FPOs), preferential issues and qualified institutional placements (QIPs), with a focus on simplifying regulations and easing access to capital markets for eligible issuers.

The sub-group will review Sebi’s Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2018.

The regulator plans to rationalise regulatory requirements, eliminate duplicative disclosures and procedures, and improve regulatory clarity and consistency.

The review will cover eligibility conditions for issuers across different modes of capital raising, lock-in requirements applicable to promoters and pre-issue capital, and application, allocation and allotment mechanisms.