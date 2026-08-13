Sebi issues show-cause notice to Paytm officials over Dec 2023 disclosure

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has issued a show-cause notice (SCN) to key managerial personnel (KMPs) of One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, regarding the timing of disclosure of certain information and its classification as unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI).

According to the company's exchange disclosure, the show-cause notice dated August 11 was received by the officials on the same day.

Usually, the board members and other such officials with critical information are classified as KMPs.

The notice relates to the company’s corporate announcement on December 6, 2023.

“The Noticees are evaluating the SCN and will respond to the same within the prescribed timelines,” the disclosure notes. The response has to be submitted within 14 days from the show-cause notice.

Sebi has raised issues concerning the timing of disclosure and classification of the information as UPSI under the Sebi (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. Paytm noted that there is no financial impact on the company from the show-cause notice, as no penalty or restriction has been imposed through the notice. The disclosure on December 6, 2023, pertained to an update and outlook of the loan distribution business. In the December communication, the company had informed about the expansion of its credit distribution business to focus on higher-ticket loans for consumers and merchants in partnership with banks and NBFCs.