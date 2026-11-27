Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Friday said the market regulator takes minority shareholders' interests very seriously and supports the role of proxy advisory firms in flagging governance concerns.

Investor protection remains one of Sebi's key priorities, Pandey said.

When asked about the Tata Steel-APL Apollo Tubes proposed deal, he said proxy advisory firms have every right to raise issues concerning minority shareholders, adding that public discussions and media scrutiny of such concerns are welcome.

"Minority shareholders' interest is very important to us. Proxy advisers have every right to bring issues to the fore. They represent minority shareholders, and we support them when they raise such concerns. Investor protection is one of the most important things for us," Pandey said on the sidelines of an event here.