Sebi tightens lock-in norms; LIC jumps on bonus plan; IFSCA cancels licence

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday introduced a mechanism to strengthen compliance with lock-in requirements for pledged shares. Under the revised framework, securities that cannot be locked in through existing systems will be marked as “non-transferable” by depositories for the duration of the stipulated lock-in period. Experts said the move will plug a key regulatory gap by ensuring that promoters and pre-IPO shareholders cannot circumvent lock-in norms through pledging arrangements.

Bonus proposal sends LIC stock soaring

Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) surged nearly 7 per cent on Wednesday, a day after the state-owned insurance major said it will consider a bonus issue. The company’s board is scheduled to meet on April 13 to deliberate on the proposal. The stock ended at ₹794, up 6.8 per cent, taking LIC’s market capitalisation to ₹5.02 trillion. While a bonus issue does not alter the company’s fundamentals, it improves affordability for retail investors and typically enhances liquidity in the counter. IFSCA cancels broker-dealer licence in first such action