Sebi tightens rules on intraday MF borrowings; Innovision IPO sees 30% bids

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday said that, effective April 1, 2026, mutual funds (MFs) can use intraday borrowing only for redemption payouts, repurchase of units, or payment of interest and income distribution to unitholders. In addition, the amount borrowed cannot exceed guaranteed receivables due the same day from entities such as the government or clearing corporations. Separately, Sebi clarified that equity-oriented index funds and exchange traded funds can borrow funds in cases where sell trades remain under-executed while participating in the closing auction session on stock exchanges.

Innovision IPO subscribed 30%

Innovision’s initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed less than a third by Friday. A day earlier, it had extended the issue by three days and lowered its price band amid weak investor response. The IPO will now close on March 17 instead of March 12. The price band has also been revised to ₹494–519 per share from ₹521–548 earlier.