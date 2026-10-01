Sebi to make investor awareness messages mandatory on broker apps, sites

Market watchdog Sebi has asked stock brokers to display investor awareness messages on their websites and trading apps under its initiative Project Jagrook.

This is part of Project Jagrook -- Sebi's nationwide investor awareness initiative -- and the upcoming World Investor Week 2026.

From October 5 to 31, all stock brokers will be required to display the "investor awareness message(s)" shared by Sebi and the 'Risk disclosures' on their websites, the regulator said in its circular on Thursday.

From November 1 onwards, they will be required to display the specified investor awareness messages on the landing page of their websites.

Regarding trading apps, Sebi said all stock brokers may display the investor awareness messages on their trading apps on a voluntary basis from October 5 to October 31.During this period, if on any day, the stock broker chooses to display the specified investor awareness messages on its trading app, the display of the risk disclosures will be optional.