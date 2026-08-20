Sebi to test bond tokenisation, eyes deeper corporate bond repo market

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) plans a pilot to test tokenisation of bonds, exploring whether shared-ledger technology can make settlement quicker and more efficient.

The pilot, undertaken in coordination with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), will examine whether a shared ledger can enable simultaneous transfer of securities and money, reducing reconciliation costs. It will also consider the feasibility of automated coupon payments and other servicing events through smart contracts, said Amarjeet Singh, whole-time member, Sebi, on Thursday.

The initiative is part of Sebi’s efforts to improve accessibility, transparency and efficiency in the corporate bond market. Singh said that tokenisation is not intended to create a separate trading market, but to assess whether technology can make the existing market simpler, faster and more efficient.

Separately, Sebi is examining measures to deepen the corporate bond repo market, which accounts for less than 1 per cent of the overall repo market. Corporate bond repo volumes are around ₹6,000 crore on a typical day, Singh said. The regulator is looking at measures to deepen the segment alongside securities lending and borrowing and a prudent framework for short selling. Some of these issues extend beyond Sebi’s remit and the regulator is engaging with relevant authorities, he said. The measures come as Sebi seeks to improve secondary-market liquidity in corporate bonds. Of nearly 33,000 outstanding instruments, only 400-500 trade on a typical day. The regulator is also working on a formalised market-making framework proposed in the Union Budget for 2026-27.