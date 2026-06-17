Sebi warns investors against trading unlisted stocks on unauthorised sites

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday issued a fresh warning to investors regarding transactions in unlisted securities of public limited companies conducted through unauthorised electronic platforms and websites.

“Investors are once again cautioned about the risks in conducting any transactions/trading on such electronic platforms or sharing any sensitive personal details on the same as these platforms are neither authorised nor recognised by Sebi,” the regulator said in a press release.

Sebi had earlier issued similar cautions in December 2024 and August 2016, advising investors against conducting any transactions or sharing personal details on such platforms. However, the regulator has noted that such platforms continue to operate and facilitate trading in unlisted stocks.